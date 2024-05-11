Addressing the alarming culture of sensationalist YouTubers. May. 11, 2024 08:01. .

YouTube inadvertently aired a horrific live broadcast of a murder scene where a YouTuber in his 50s was fatally stabbed in broad daylight outside a courthouse in Busan. Prior to the tragic incident, the assailant and the victim had engaged in online disputes, exchanging insults and facing legal actions. The victim was streaming live under the title "Please ready to call 112" at the time of the attack, capturing the chilling screams and bloodshed on YouTube. Following his arrest, the perpetrator posted a farewell message on his YouTube channel.



Substandard content on internet broadcasts, such as YouTube and Afreeca TV, is not a recent issue—it has been escalating beyond acceptable limits. The recent broadcast of a live murder tragedy is a grim testament to this trend.



It's difficult to fathom the depths to which YouTuber culture, driven solely by profit and devoid of rationality, may sink in the future. However, the regulation of these broadcasts relies solely on the guidelines set by platform operators, including YouTube. While these operators may remove videos that violate their policies, new offending content continues to emerge. Furthermore, live broadcasts evade scrutiny from the Korea Communications Standards Commission.



We cannot allow unspeakable profanity, violence, and crime to proliferate unchecked on internet platforms, which are accessible to individuals of all ages without restrictions. To address this, the responsibility of platform operators must be bolstered. Amendments to the Information and Communications Network Act should reinforce the obligations of service providers while respecting freedom of expression‎. Additionally, media literacy education for users should be implemented in tandem.



한국어