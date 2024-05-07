Titanic actor Bernard Hill dead at 79. May. 07, 2024 07:38. by 김윤진기자 kyj@donga.com.

Actor Bernard Hill, known for his roles in “Titanic” as the captain and in the second and third films of “The Lord of the Rings” as King Théoden, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79.



Hill, from Manchester, the U.K., has appeared in many British and American TV shows and movies since the 1970s, leaving a strong impression with bold roles. He was nominated for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor for his role as unemployed Yosser Hughes in “Boys from the Blackstuff” and was highly praised for his acting as Duke of Norfolk in a BBC series titled “Wolf Hall.”



According to BBC, Hill was supposed to return to the TV screen in a BBC series named “The Responder” starring Martin Freeman, whose second season will begin broadcasting on Sunday. “We love him. He was intrepid, he was funny, he was gruff, he was irascible, he was beautiful,” Sean Astin who played a hobbit named Samwise Gamgee in “The Lord of the Rings” paid tribute.



