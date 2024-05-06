National Folk Museum holds ‘Father’ themed exhibition. May. 06, 2024 07:42. by 사지원 4g1@donga.com.

The National Folk Museum of Korea has been hosting a special exhibition titled ‘Father’ at the Special Exhibition Room 2 since last Tuesday in celebration of May, Family Month in Korea. The exhibition, which is composed of three sections in addition to an interview area and a data collection area, features some 150 items, including collections and materials owned by fathers.



The fatherly love of philosopher Dasan Jeong Yak-yong (1762-1836) of the Joseon era for his children in Part 2 titled “Modern Fathers and Tiger Father” is displayed. Jeong wrote letters to his children in ‘Hapicheop,’ a book made by cutting a sunset-colored skirt sent by his wife Hong in 1810, while he was in exile in Gangjin, South Jeolla Province. He advised his children to “cultivate your body and mind and live modestly” and “prepare for the future by studying and learning life skills.”



The ‘Thousand People, Thousand Characters’ was put together by Kim Gyo-cheol (1880-?) in 1934 to commemorate his son Jeong-ok’s first birthday. It consists of a thousand characters, which Kim compiled by asking a thousand friends and acquaintances, hoping that their wisdom would be passed on to the child to help him become a great person.



An exhibition titled ‘Memories of 100 People’ displays items donated to the museum by 100 citizens in remembrance of their fathers. Daughter Jeong Da-som (age 33) donated the fan her father bought during her first and last trip after his cancer treatment. “This is a fan that my father bought for me when I was struggling with the weather,” said Jeong. “Every summer, I think of the trip with my father and remember his love.”



Many books and music are curated with the father theme, such as Kim Jeong-hyeon's novel Father, which sold one million copies in 1996, and the popular children’s song 'Cheer Up, Dad’ in 2004. Visitors can also listen to recorded voice messages between fathers and children, which can be heard through two dial phones installed in booths. The exhibition runs until July 15 and is free to visit.



