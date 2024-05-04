Graceful exits of a person with power. May. 04, 2024 07:28. .

In an interview with the Financial Times on April 18, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss raised the possibility of a conspiracy. Truss, who served as Prime Minister for just 49 days before resigning, the shortest on record, asserted the existence of a secretive bureaucratic entity known as the "deep state." According to her, this group, comprised of left-leaning members, wields significant influence within key administrative agencies such as the Treasury, the Bank of England, and the Office of Budget Responsibility. Truss claimed that these individuals obstructed her proposed patriotic tax cut policies.



Throughout her tenure, the U.K. government's debt often surpassed 100% of the nation's GDP in September and October 2022, which has seen minimal improvement since. Coupled with the ongoing effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, high prices, and elevated interest rates, the yield on UK treasury bonds has surged. In this context, advocating for tax cuts could exacerbate debt and inflationary pressures. Truss's insistence on tax cuts, against this backdrop, led to a dramatic devaluation of the Pound and ultimately contributed to her resignation.



Truss graduated from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE), a program known for its competitiveness among high-achieving students. She entered politics at the age of 34 and held significant posts in legal affairs, international commerce, and environmental matters before becoming Prime Minister at 47. Her narrative suggests that despite her impressive career trajectory, she was thwarted by some vague and elusive forces. If indeed true, such circumstances would reflect poorly on a nation with a historical legacy of global influence and economic prowess as the sixth-largest economy in the world.



Many speculate that Truss's recent assertions may be a form of "noise marketing" aimed at promoting her book, "10 Years to Save the West," released in April. In the book, she advocates for a global revival of conservatism while criticizing left-leaning ideologies and environmental movements as societal ills. Truss even proposes the abolition of international organizations like the United Nations and the World Health Organization, which she views as impediments to conservative values.



Truss has aligned herself with Donald Trump, drawing parallels between their political trajectories and actively supporting his reelection campaign. In February, she joined Trump's Maryland State campaign, assuming a role akin to that of his election campaign staff. While several world leaders have visited Trump's private residence, Truss is the sole politician who attended his campaign rally.



The former Prime Minister's controversial behavior, particularly her alignment with Donald Trump and involvement in his campaign, is increasingly exasperating for ordinary British citizens, many of whom are struggling financially. The OECD predicts consumer prices in Britain will rise by 2.7% in 2024, the highest among its seven key member states, while the growth rate forecast is a mere 0.4%, second lowest only to Germany.



Contrasting Truss's trajectory is former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Despite his unpopularity during his tenure, which was marked by economic hardships and international crises such as the Iran hostage situation, Carter's post-presidential contributions earned him acclaim. Following his failed re-election bid, Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in global Habitat initiatives, providing housing for low-income families and combating hunger.



Media outlets, including the New York Times, lauded Jimmy Carter for raising positive awareness of hospice treatment. After suspending his cancer treatment in February 2023, Carter received hospice care, prompting a shift in societal perceptions of end-of-life care in the U.S. Despite being an elderly cancer patient, Carter has persevered for over 15 months under hospice care, challenging common reluctance to seek such treatment until it's too late.



Born on Oct. 1, 1924, Jimmy Carter will reach the milestone of 100 years in just five months. I sincerely hope to witness him celebrate yet another birthday—an occasion made all the more remarkable in an era where graceful exits from power are increasingly rare.



한국어