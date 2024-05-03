Woods determined to compete in remaining major tournaments. May. 03, 2024 07:54. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

At the Masters, Tiger Woods set a record by passing the cut 24 times in a row, the most in tournament history. However, he performed extremely poorly in the 3rd and 4th rounds and finished the competition in last place among the 60 players who made the cut. Woods' 16-over-par score of 304 was the worst score of his entire professional career.



Despite his disappointing performance at the Masters, Tiger Woods has shown remarkable resilience. He has expressed his unwavering intention to participate in all three major tournaments remaining this year, a testament to his determination and love for the game.



Appearing on the American NBC program 'Today' on Wednesday, Woods expressed his determination, stating, "There are three competitions remaining within three months, including this month. I was sore after the Masters, but I will be able to compete in all three remaining tournaments." The upcoming major tournaments include the PGA Championship from May 16, the US Open starting June 13, and The Open (British Open) commencing on July 18.



Woods did not conceal his ambition to win another major championship. With 82 wins, the most in his career on the PGA Tour, he has secured victory in 15 major tournaments, with his latest major championship being the 2019 Masters.



한국어