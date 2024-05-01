16-year-old Kris Kim makes PGA Tour debut. May. 01, 2024 07:27. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

From Thursday, a total of 156 players will compete in the PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, held at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, the U.S. Among the competitive field of professionals, there is an amateur player receiving intense attention from the British media: Korean-American golf prodigy Kris Kim. CJ, the main sponsor of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, identified his potential early on and signed a sponsorship deal before inviting him to this tournament.



A high school student, Kris Kim rose to prominence last year by clinching prestigious junior golf tournaments in the U.K., including the R&A Boys' Amateur Championship, the McGregor Trophy, and the European Amateur Championship. He also impressed at the Junior Ryder Cup in September last year, recording three wins and one draw, earning him the title of top player on the European team.



Kris Kim's mother is Suh Ji-hyeon, a professional golfer who played in Korea, Japan, and the United States. Suh, who achieved a joint 15th place in the 1998 LPGA Tour Giant Eagle Classic, moved to the U.K. after meeting her husband while playing on the Japanese tour. Working as a teaching pro at a golf club near London, Suh started coaching her son when he turned seven.



In an interview with the BBC, Kris Kim said, "I'm learning everything from my mother, from managing stress to staying focused on every shot, forgetting bad shots, and playing simply." Making his debut on the PGA Tour, he said, "My first goal is to make the cut. I'm just one of the (156) participants, and the opportunity to win is open to everyone."



