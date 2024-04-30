Ryu Hae-ran ranked No. 3 in LPGA LA Championship. April. 30, 2024 07:51. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

South Korean golfer Ryu Hae-ran recorded her highest ranking in the LPGA Tour this season and has ranked in the Top 10 for three consecutive tournaments.



Ryu saved two strokes with five birdies and bogeys in the final fourth round of the JM Eagle LA Championship held at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Monday. With the final record of a 6-under 278, she achieved her highest season performance by taking third place with six strokes behind the winner, Hannah Green. Green defended her title at the Championship, earning two consecutive wins, and Maja Stark won second place with three strokes behind the champion.



After failing to make the cut for the first time this season at the Ford Championship last month, Ryu ranked herself in the Top 10 for three consecutive tournaments, including a tie for ninth in the T-Mobile Match Play and fifth position in the Chevron Championship. With the record of being ranked Top 10 for four out of nine tournaments she participated in, Ryu is sharing the No. 3 position.



Ryu, who began the fourth round tied for seventh with three strokes behind, saved two strokes in the first half of the round and chased Green by one stroke. After consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes, she had a low chance of winning but brought herself back to third position with a birdie on the 18th hole. “I am very excited to be in the Top three with a birdie on the last hole. Everything got better than last year,” said Ryu.



