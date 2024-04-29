EPL player Hwang Hee-chan scores 11th goal. April. 29, 2024 08:04. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Korean soccer player Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton has scored his 11th league goal this season, scoring his first goal in four months in the English Premier League (EPL).



Hwang hit the net with a right-footed shot from inside the opponent's penalty box in the 39th minute of the 2023-2024 EPL home game against Luton Town on Saturday. It was his 11th league goal in four months since the game against Brentford on December 28 last year, when he scored multiple goals. Hwang could not play for the team for a while this year, as he was selected for the Korean national team for the Asian Cup national team in January this year and suffered from a thigh injury in March to mid-April.



Hwang appeared in 26 of Wolverhampton's 35 EPL games this season. He played full-time against Luton Town, contributing to the team's 2-1 win, and was selected as 'Man of the Match,' the game's best player. Wolverhampton won after seven games.



In his third year of EPL since his debut, Hwang has increased his total league goals to 19, becoming tied for second place on the EPL scoring list among Korean players along with Park Ji-sung (who is retired). Park played eight seasons in the EPL. The record is currently held by Son Heung-min of Tottenham, who is in his ninth season with 118 goals. Hwang scored five goals in the 2021-2022 season, his debut year, and three goals last season.



한국어