High-end Japanese vehicles spotted in Kim Jong Un's motorcade. April. 29, 2024 08:03. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

High-end Japanese vehicles, each valued at a staggering 100 million won or more, have been sighted in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's entourage. These luxury vehicles are classified as contraband and strictly forbidden from being exported or transferred to the country, as per the stringent UN sanctions resolutions against North Korea.



On Friday, North Korea's state-run media, Chosun Central TV, released a video showcasing Chairman Kim's visit to Kim Il Sung Military University. Among the 18 vehicles in the procession, six Japanese Toyota Land Cruiser 300s were spotted. These Land Cruisers, equipped with warning lights and their brand logos removed, were seemingly serving as a transport for Chairman Kim's security detail during his visit, a fact that was not openly acknowledged.



The Land Cruiser, a substantial sports utility vehicle (SUV), is not just any car. It commands a price tag exceeding 100 million won per unit. Numerous private security firms also customize and deploy this vehicle. A Land Cruiser converted into a bulletproof vehicle capable of withstanding grenade explosions is reported to cost around 180 million won per unit, a testament to its luxury and exclusivity.



Despite the international community's relentless efforts to tighten sanctions against North Korea, the country has been brazenly parading expensive vehicles, seemingly in a show of defiance. Just last month, Chairman Kim was spotted cruising in a Maybach vehicle during the groundbreaking ceremony for a local industrial plant in Songchon County, South Pyongan. He was accompanied by a convoy of four black vans, suspected to be Ford Transit vans. It's worth noting that Chairman Kim opted for Hyundai Motor Company’s ‘Staria’ as a security vehicle during his visit to Russia in September last year, sparking speculations about potential additions or changes in his security fleet since then.



