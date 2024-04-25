Bridge honoring Sgt. Moon Jae-sik unveiled in Pennsylvania. April. 25, 2024 08:04. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

A bridge dedicated to Staff Sgt. Moon Jae-sik, a Korean-American who lost his life in the Iraq War in 2006, has been erected in his hometown of Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State House of Representatives member Joe Hogan announced that a ceremony was held on Friday (local time) to rename the existing Trenton Lot Bridge to the Sgt. Moon Jae-sik Memorial Bridge.



The bridge stands in front of the house where Sgt. Moon's parents and his older sister, Crystal, reside. "My younger brother was a beacon of light, always wearing a bright smile and lending a helping hand to those around him," Crystal remarked during the ceremony. "Now, he has ascended to become a guiding star watching over us. I believe he is rejoicing in heaven."



Rep. Joe Hogan emphasized the significance of honoring Sgt. Moon, stating, "We must never forget Sgt. Moon and the sacrifices made by veterans and their families." He reiterated that dedicating the bridge is a meaningful tribute to those who lost their lives in service.



Sgt. Moon, born in Incheon in 1985, relocated to the United States at the age of three. Upon graduating from high school in 2003, he enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Iraq. Tragically, on Dec. 25, 2006, Sgt. Moon's life was cut short when a landmine detonated on a Baghdad road. His final act of love was calling his parents the day before his passing, reassuring them with Christmas greetings and saying, "Don't worry."



