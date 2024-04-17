Yoon acknowledges shortcomings following election defeat. April. 17, 2024 07:23. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, in his address following the April 10 general elections, where the ruling party suffered a significant defeat, openly acknowledged the administration's shortcomings. He stated, "Despite our unwavering efforts to set a positive policy direction and translate it into concrete outcomes, my administration fell short of achieving tangible change. We will adopt a humble and adaptable approach in our communications with the people." President Yoon's remarks, made six days after the electoral setback, underscored a sense of self-criticism, acknowledging that while the administration's vision for the future was sound, it failed to deliver palpable results felt by the populace. While emphasizing the administration's commitment to implementing major reforms in labor, education, pensions, and healthcare, President Yoon did not articulate a proactive strategy for bipartisan collaboration or mention plans for dialogue with the opposition party leader. This omission drew criticism not only from opposition parties but also from within the ruling party, with some arguing that the president's resolve fell short of public expectations.



President Yoon, in a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, reiterated his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Korean people. He emphasized that effective governance goes beyond implementing sound policies; it necessitates tangible changes that the populace can feel. While cautioning against indiscriminate cash subsidies and populism, which he likened to detrimental drugs for the nation's future, President Yoon also stressed the government's duty to thoroughly understand and address the challenges faced by the Korean people. He pledged that his administration would focus on implementing policies that genuinely benefit the populace.



In his closing remarks at the cabinet meeting, President Yoon expressed regret over not being attentive to the people's aspirations. According to a senior official, he stated, "We must reflect on how we can conduct politics that truly serve our people." Han Min-soo, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Korea, criticized President Yoon's remarks as "self-righteous," highlighting an ongoing perception of detached governance from Yongsan that ignores public sentiment. The DP spokesperson lamented that the president continually justified his administration's direction without delivering adequate performance.



