Anouk Garnier sets new record scaling Eiffel Tower with rope. April. 12, 2024 07:54. by 이지윤기자 asap@donga.com.

French obstacle athlete Anouk Garnier has achieved a new world record by climbing 100 meters up the Eiffel Tower using a rope.



According to AFP on Wednesday, Garnier ascended to the tower's second floor, 100 meters above ground, in just 18 minutes. "My dream has come true. It’s magical," she said. “If there was one thing I never doubted, it was that I was going to do it.” Garnier said she had prepared for a year for the challenge.



Garnier undertook this challenge to raise funds for cancer prevention and patient support in honor of her mother, who is battling cancer. "I wanted to push myself to help advance cancer research," she explained.



Garnier will also carry the Olympic torch in Marseille on May 9 and serve as an ambassador for the Games' volunteering program. "I aim to remain active for another decade," she affirmed, highlighting her physical capabilities compared to those of someone in her 20s.



