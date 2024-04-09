Son Heung-min on the cusp of '10 goals, 10 assists' milestone. April. 09, 2024 07:32. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur is just one assist away from achieving the impressive '10 goals, 10 assists' milestone in this season's English Premier League (EPL). On Monday, during a home game against Nottingham Forest for the 2023–2024 EPL season, Son played a pivotal role in the 7th minute of the second half, assisting Micky van de Ven decisive goal, which brought the score to 2-1. A short pass from Son near the arc enabled Micky to connect with a powerful left-footed shot, hitting the back of the net.



With seven games remaining in the season, if Son delivers just one more assist, he will achieve the '10 goals, 10 assists' feat for the third time in his career and the first time in three years. Son recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in the 2019–2020 season and 17 goals and 10 assists in the 2020–2021 season. In EPL history, only five players have achieved the '10 goals, 10 assists' milestone three or more times, with Mohamed Salah (3 times) being the only active player to do so. Salah has recorded 17 goals and nine assists so far this season.



Tottenham's victory over Nottingham with a score of 3-1 boosted their points to 60 (18 wins, six draws, seven losses), propelling them to fourth place, ahead of Aston Villa in goal difference, with one more game played. Finishing in the top four is crucial as it secures a spot in the next season's UEFA Champions League. Son was also named 'Man of the Match (MOM),' marking his 12th selection of the season.



