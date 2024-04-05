Ohtani hits first home run with Dodgers. April. 05, 2024 07:55. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

On Thursday, Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a home game against the San Francisco Giants. He was part of the starting lineup that day, and as the second batter and designated hitter, he hit his first homer on his fourth time at bat this season.



As of last year when he became the AL home run champion with 44 home runs, he scored a home run every 13.6 at-bats. However, he had not made any by the earlier day when he had 37 at-bats for eight games this season. Even on Thursday, his first three at-bats ended up with a strikeout, an infield hit, and a fly ball in front of the left outfielder, leading to 40 home run-less at-bats. In the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Dodgers had the lead by four to three, he flew a sinker, the fifth ball thrown by the left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers, halfway up the right field pavilion, quelling his thirst for homers.



It took more at-bats this season (41 at-bats for nine games) than in any other season since his joining the MLB in 2018 for him to make the first home run of the season. Previously, the largest number of at-bats for his first home run was 31 at-bats for eight games in 2021 when he played for the Los Angeles Angels. He was showered with sunflower seeds on his way to the dugout, getting his smile back and saying that he tried to control his nervousness and concentrate on his swings and was happy that he made the first home run of the season.



Shohei Ohtani's home run, a pivotal moment in the game, secured the Dodgers’ victory. This crucial hit not only kept the Giants at bay but also marked the team's third consecutive home game win. With a head-to-head record of seven wins and two losses against the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers solidified their lead in the National League West. On the other hand, Lee Jung-hoo of the Giants went zero for four, making his first failed attempt to get on base in seven games. As a result, Lee's season batting average decreased to 0.025 (7/28).



한국어