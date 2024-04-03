Foreigners and overseas Koreans need to stay at least six months for dependent health insurance. April. 03, 2024 07:41. by 여근호 yeoroot@donga.com.

Foreigners and Koreans living abroad now have a crucial eligibility requirement for employer-sponsored national health insurance. They must reside in Korea for more than six months to be considered dependents. This policy is a significant step to prevent free riders, individuals who visit Korea temporarily to exploit health insurance benefits.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare has proposed a game-changing amendment to the National Health Insurance Act. Effective immediately, the eligibility criteria for dependents have been altered. Previously, foreign workers could register their family members living abroad as dependents, while local subscribers had to meet the conditions of residing in Korea for more than six months. This discrepancy raised concerns about fairness. The change is expected to save approximately 12.1 billion won per year and will reshape the health insurance landscape.



Exceptions to the health insurance policy have been carefully considered. For instance, the insurance subscriber's spouse and children aged up to 18, or those entering with long-term stay visas related to permanent residence, non-professional employment, marriage immigration, or students, are exempt. These exceptions were put in place to ensure that diplomats and expatriate family members are not adversely affected by the new policy.



