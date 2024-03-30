GTX-A commuter line opens today. March. 30, 2024 07:38. by 최동수기자 firefly@donga.com.

The Great Train Express (GTX)-A commuter rail line between Suseo and Dongtan began operating on Saturday. With the new rail line, commuters can travel between Suseo and Dongtan in 20 minutes, which used to take about 80 minutes by bus.



According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, the GTX-A line heading to Suseo from Dongtan will begin its first operation at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. From Suseo, the first train will depart at 5:45 a.m. The last train of the day will depart at 1 a.m. on the following day.



The basic fare for the GTX-A line is 3,200 won, with an additional 250 won added to every five kilometers after 10 kilometers. It cost 4,450 won from Suseo to Dongtan, 3,450 won from Suseo to Seongnam, and 3,950 won from Seongnam to Dongtan. It is 2,950 won cheaper than the SRT fare from Suseo to Dongtan. The new line also offers transfer discounts when transferring to other public transportation methods, including intra-city buses or subways. “Fares are even cheaper if using the K-pass, which will be introduced in May, or getting discount for children, teenagers, or seniors,” said a ministry official.



The GTX-A line between Suseo and Dongtan has four stops: Suseo Station, Dongtan Station, Guseong Station, and Seongnam Station. Due to a construction delay, Guseong Station will open in June this year. The GTX-A trains run every 17 minutes on average during the commute hours – 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.- and every 20 minutes outside the commute hours.



“Today marks a revolutionary day in South Korea’s public transportation, comparable to the opening of Gyeongbu Expressway in 1970 and KTX in 2004,” said South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, attending the opening ceremony on Friday at Suseo Station in Seoul. “People will be able to spend more time with family and find relaxation in their daily lives.”



한국어