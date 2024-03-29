Election campaigns rife with insults, demanding justice. March. 29, 2024 07:39. by 윤명진 기자, 권구용 기자 mjlight@donga.com.

From the first day of the official campaigning period for the April 10 general elections, the ruling and opposition leaders have been engaged in a barrage of verbal attacks against each other. On Thursday, Han Dong-hoon, chairman of the emergency committee of the People's Power, said to Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea and Cho Kuk of the National Innovation Party, “The problem is the people who do politics like dogs, not politics itself,” while Lee accused them of “ruining the country and betraying the people.”



"The problem is with the people who engage in politics like dogs, not with politics itself," Han said at a campaign rally in Sinchon-dong, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. His statement stirred controversy, coming just a day after he urged members to 'exercise restraint and communicate at a level that resonates with the people' during a campaign task force meeting in Incheon. "Bringing justice to the criminals is directly linked to people's livelihood," Han added, referring to the "bringing justice to Lee and Cho" campaign slogan aimed at Lee Jae-myung and Cho Kuk of the National Innovation Party during each campaign stop.



The Democratic Party responded by saying, "Everyone appears as Buddhas in the eyes of the Buddha, and everyone appears as pigs in the eyes of a pig." "I will not approach this election with the same perspective as Chairman Han," Kim Min-seok, the head of the Democratic Party of Korea's situation office, said at a press conference. "I will appeal for support with dignity for the rest of the campaign."



The Democratic Party's campaign rhetoric continued: "It's time for our people to bring justice to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, who betrayed the people." Lee shouted at a campaign rally in Yongsan, Seoul, where the presidential office is located. "The economy has collapsed due to the regime's incompetence."



The reaction from voters watching was cold. “Pot calling the kettle black,” said Kang, 70, at Han’s campaign rally in Mangwon Market in Mapo-gu, Seoul. “They should be judged first for saying 'bringing justice.'" “I feel frustration. Oh, here we go again,” said Park Hyung-seok, 31, who lives in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. “They're fighting for themselves and leaving the people behind,” said Kim, 29, an office worker at Lee's campaign trail. ”From what they're doing, it seems like they'll be the same no matter who I elect."



