Kia EV9 wins World Car of the Year 2024. March. 29, 2024

Hyundai Motor Group has clinched the prestigious World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award for three years in a row, reaffirming its dominance in the global EV market. At the New York International Auto Show, Kia debuted its latest K4 compact sedan, marking its global premiere. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor wowed attendees by unveiling the refreshed 2025 Tucson SUV, a top seller in North America, generating considerable excitement at the event.



During the World Car Awards 2024 held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, Hyundai Motor Group proudly announced that the Kia EV9, an all-electric family SUV, had secured the coveted title of World Car of the Year. In a fierce competition featuring 38 contenders, including the Volvo EX30 and BYD Seal, the Kia EV9 clinched the top spot. This achievement marks the fourth WCOTY trophy for Hyundai Motor Group for the past five years, following the successes of the Kia Telluride in 2020, the IONIQ 5 in 2022, and the IONIQ 6 in 2023.



The World Car of the Year award stands as one of the automotive industry's most esteemed accolades, alongside the North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the European Car of the Year. Chosen through a secretive ballot by a panel of 100 automotive journalists from 29 countries, the WCOTY recognition holds significant weight in the industry. Notably, the Kia EV9 also clinched the NACTOY title in January 2024, securing two out of the three major global automotive awards. The EV9, Kia's debut all-electric three-row midsize SUV, boasts a fourth-generation 99.8kWh battery and a spacious interior, signaling Kia's strong entry into the electric vehicle market.



