European leaders reject silencing opponents. March. 27, 2024 07:42.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Wednesday speech stirred controversy in Germany last week. The Chancellor faced multiple disruptions at the Leipzig Book Fair as three audience members took turns shouting loudly. This was more than a minor incident for both the Chancellor's office and the fair organizers.



A viral video circulating on social media depicts a female protester shouting in English for over 40 seconds, stating, "Mr. Scholz, you cannot talk about democracy while your money and your weapons are killing thousands." Subsequently, a male protester from another part of the auditorium demanded the chancellor cease providing weapons to Israel, accusing him of complicity in the war. Another woman expressed her anger in German for approximately 40 seconds.



The authorities, including the Chancellor's Office, responded to the disruptive interruptions as follows: a middle-aged female organizer attempted to persuade the English-speaking female protester, their conversation so quiet that it did not reach nearby video recordings. Security eventually removed the male protester from the event hall. Notably, despite the loud outcries, there were no attempts to silence the protesters, unlike in Korea. The male protester continued criticizing the chancellor for about 20 seconds until he was escorted out of the auditorium.



The Chancellor's Office may have desired to respond more assertively to these interruptions. Scholz has recently been highly concerned about his dwindling popularity, attributed to the nation's economic downturn and his strong support for Israel during the early stages of the Israel-Hamas conflict. His approval ratings plummeted to 17% in polls last September and have struggled to recover, remaining near 20%. Additionally, 64.3% of poll respondents reportedly indicated that the Chancellor appeared willing to relinquish his position to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, adding to his embarrassment.



There is a considerable number of critics of the hecklers, but they are far outweighed by those who staunchly support freedom of speech, even while acknowledging the protesters' poor manners. Germany's history of totalitarianism, which suppressed individual freedoms in the name of the nation and its people, has solidified a social consensus that no one should be silenced rashly. Scholz could have faced significant backlash if the protesters had been forcibly restrained, as seen in similar incidents in Korea.



The same holds true for other European leaders. They consistently engage in communication even amid challenging situations. French President Emmanuel Macron, facing similar unpopularity to Scholz, pursues on-site dialogues even when confronted with attacks such as eggs and physical assault. Many in the region highlight that Macron's ongoing commitment to communication serves as the impetus for his persistence in pursuing a series of reforms despite his record-low 20% approval rating, including those concerning pensions and immigration policies.



Macron's remarks, following a citizen slapping him in the face three years ago, offer valuable advice for Korean politics. The French president observed that while there may always be a small number of extremists in society, the overwhelming majority focuses on fundamental issues, motivating him to continue debating and discussing. He emphasized that communication must persist if we are to uncover genuine solutions to problems.



