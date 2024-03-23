‘I hope to grow into a stronger person,’ says Son Heung-min. March. 23, 2024 07:58. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Following the 2026 North and Central American (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada) World Cup Asia 2026 qualifier against Thailand, held at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Thursday, Son Heung-min (32), captain of the Korean national soccer team, stood in the common coverage area and remained silent for a while.



When asked about retirement, Son hesitatingly responded, "There was a time when I seriously considered retiring from the national team. If I had only considered my feelings, I might have stepped down." He expressed his emotional struggles and quickly added, "However, those feelings are now behind me." Son confessed to his inner turmoil but affirmed, "I have never taken my role as a national team member lightly. I hope to grow into a stronger individual so that I never entertain such weak thoughts again."



Following the disappointing 0-2 defeat to Jordan in the Asian Cup semifinals last month, Son hinted at the possibility of retiring from the national team, saying, "I think I need to contemplate whether I can continue with the national team in the future." Subsequently, Son sought counsel from his father and other senior members of the national team, including Park Ji-sung, Cha Du-ri, and Ki Sung-yueng. "The encouragement from many people gave me a lot of strength. I want to keep my promise to my fans," Son said. "As long as I remain physically fit and the national team requires my presence, I will remain dedicated and give my all on the field."



한국어