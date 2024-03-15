Text-to-video generator AI to become available to public this year. March. 15, 2024 08:14. by 김하경 기자 whatsup@donga.com.

The video generation AI service revealed by OpenAI last month, Sora, will become available to the public in the second half of this year.



According to the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday (local time), the chief technology officer of OpenAI, Mira Murati, said Sora will be open for public use this year, possibly within several months. Sora is an AI service that generates videos that last up to one minute based on text input. It can also create videos based on existing images. The service is currently only allowed for selected creators.



Murati said the company is planning to integrate sound for Sora to create more realistic videos. In addition, an option to allow users to edit video content created by Sora is under consideration. The AI-generated videos will be watermarked to distinguish them, and videos featuring public figures, such as celebrities or politicians, won’t be allowed.



