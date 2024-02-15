Yoon postpones his scheduled visit to Germany and Denmark. February. 15, 2024 07:42. by Joo-Young Jeon, Jin-Woo Shin aimhigh@donga.com,niceshin@donga.com.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made an abrupt announcement to postpone a one-week-long visit to Germany and Denmark originally scheduled to start this Sunday. The news, which can be considered in effect a cancellation of his first trip to major countries planned since the turn of the year, came only four days before the day he was about to depart. Reportedly, he will focus on handling domestic issues, seemingly intending to put people’s livelihoods first and prevent the main opposition from gaining ground when he is away with the forthcoming general elections on April 10 in mind. In the meantime, the postponement made on short notice is criticized as diplomatic discourtesy.



The presidential office said on Wednesday that President Yoon decided to postpone his state visit to Germany and a trip to Denmark, which was originally scheduled to take five nights starting this Sunday, due to various factors. It is the first time that he has delayed a scheduled overseas trip. It was reported that he received consent from Germany and Denmark but has not yet confirmed‎ any details of his next trip plan.



The decision was not made until late Tuesday afternoon. Although the presidential office finally chose to prioritize domestic affairs, including people’s livelihoods, the economy, and security, there were divided opinions internally as the National Security Council and personnel in charge of presidential protocol underscored the significance of sticking to the original trip plan. A high-ranking staff member at the presidential office said that it was determined based on political “judgment,” adding that President Yoon decided to postpone his trip taking into consideration circumstances at home and abroad. According to reports, details of his next trip have not been confirmed yet.



It was interpreted that the postponement of his trip, which is virtually regarded as a cancellation, was made out of concern that making an overseas trip per se would potentially cause political trouble, given that the April general elections are only 50 days away. Added to this, there is still an ongoing controversy over the allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received a Christian Dior purse as a gift. Given this, her joining an overseas visit could have invited unavoidable controversy, thereby negatively affecting public opinion. Reportedly, the ruling party shared such a concern with the presidential office. Also, the decision was interpreted as an intention to prevent any trouble from following an overseas trip by shifting focus to policies tailored to people’s livelihoods, such as price stability measures, and preparing for any possible collective action by the medical community that opposes the government’s plan to increase med school students. “In the worst-case scenario, a trip abroad may do little good and lead to more burden on governance. It is still okay to resume a trip plan after a risk of political tension dwindles,” said an insider of the presidential office.



Nevertheless, there is an increasing controversy over such a sudden postponement, which was only made several days before the scheduled date, being criticized as a possible diplomatic discourtesy. According to multiple high-ranking officials, the government revisited the scheduled trip plan even before the Lunar New Year’s Day holidays. However, it did not notify Germany and Denmark of the put-off until late Tuesday night in Korean Time. Another government source said that he would not expect serious diplomatic consequences because the countries understood the decision, adding that they might have been in earnest preparation but left somewhat disappointed.



