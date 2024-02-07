King Charles III of England is diagnosed with cancer. February. 07, 2024 07:35. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III of England (age 76) has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern, saying that “navigating takes courage.” Leaders of many countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also expressed support.



“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” according to a statement announced by Buckingham Palace on Monday (local time). “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time doctors have advised him to postpone public-facing duties. His Majesty will continue undertaking State business and official paperwork as usual throughout this period. He remains positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."



Buckingham Palace did not reveal specifics of the cancer type or stage. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement said. Daily Mail reported that the prognosis was good, as the cancer was detected early. People Magazine reported that Price Harry, the younger son of King Charles III and currently living in the U.S., will return to the U.K. to visit his father.



CNN reported that if King Charles III is unable to perform any of his constitutional duties and state functions are not properly carried out, his eldest son, Prince William, who is first in line to the throne according to the 'Regency Act' created in 1937, is expected to take over Charles III's duties.



