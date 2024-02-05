Indonesian researcher accused of leaking KF-21 data. February. 05, 2024 07:38. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

An Indonesian national researcher suspected of leaking data related to the Korean supersonic fighter ‘Boramae (KF-21)’ is known to have participated in the development of the KF-21, the longest among the Indonesian development team members dispatched to Korea.



“As far as I know, Researcher A had worked for Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI, KF-21 manufacturer) for the longest period among the Indonesian team, minus when the pandemic reached its peak,” according to a military source. It is known that the unauthorized portable storage device (USB memory) that A attempted to take away from the KAI headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Jan 17 contained 49 data files for four to five years. Investigating authorities, including the National Intelligence Service and the Armed Forces Counterintelligence Command, suspect that Mr. A might have obtained and leaked information related to the development of the KF-21 over several years.



Researcher A strongly denied the charges during the investigation, claiming that he had simply the USB memory, which included meeting materials of the research team and other general materials, to the company. KAI also said that most information is non-specific, without confidential military information. However, the military claimed that was what was determined after KAI’s investigation, and the precise contents of the USB memory and whether it violates confidentiality will be confirmed through an official investigation by the relevant authorities. Intelligence authorities, including the National Intelligence Service, completed two investigations after banning all 10 to 20 researchers dispatched from Indonesia from leaving the country.



