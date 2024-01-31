Samsung Galaxy S24 series to be released in over 120 countries. January. 31, 2024 07:32. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it will begin selling its first on-device artificial intelligence (AI) smartphone, the 'Galaxy S24’ series, in major countries worldwide starting from Wednesday.



The new product series, including the 'Galaxy S24 Ultra,' 'Galaxy S24+,' and 'Galaxy S24,' will be sequentially launched in over 120 countries, starting with South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, India, and Singapore. "The release of the Galaxy S24 series marks Samsung Electronics' first step in opening up the era of new AI phones that go far beyond smartphones," said Noh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience (MX) Business Division.



Samsung Electronics began global pre-sales immediately after its Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan. 18 and reported a double-digit growth rate compared to its predecessor model. The Galaxy S24 Ultra accounted for over 65% of total sales. Prices start from 1,698,400 won for the Ultra model, 1,353,000 won for the Plus model, and 1,155,000 won for the standard model, respectively.



한국어