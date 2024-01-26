Neulbom care service to be gradually offered for free by 2027. January. 26, 2024 07:50. by Hye-Ryung Choi herstory@donga.com.

The People Power Party announced that ‘Neulbom School,’ elementary schools’ child care service for their students, would be gradually offered for free by 2027. Following the Ministry of Education’s announcement to expand the service nationwide starting this year's second semester, the party promised to provide it for free. In addition, the party also promised to offer ‘new semester launch vouchers’ of one million won per year to ease the financial burden of parents in the new semester. The party estimates that the pledge would cost eight trillion won. Adding the budget of three trillion won needed to provide one month of paid paternity leave, which was announced on January 18, a total of 11 trillion won will be needed. The party has not announced how to finance these plans.



“We focused on providing support to child-rearing parents so that they can continue to grow their careers,” the head of the policy planning committee of the People Power Party, Yoo Eui-dong, said on Thursday, announcing plans to address low birth rates.



The ruling party promised that free Neulbom School service would be expanded from students of all grades from vulnerable families and first graders in 2025 to all graders in 2027. Neulbom School is a service that provides child-caring services and after-school programs in elementary schools until eight p.m. Furthermore, the party also announced extending the service even during vacations with lunches in consideration of working couples.



