Samsung unveils new ring-shaped device at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new ring-shaped wearable device, the 'Galaxy Ring.' At the 'Galaxy Unpacked 2024' event held at the SAP Center in San Jose, the U.S., on Wednesday (local time), the silver-shining Galaxy Ring appeared on the stage just as the event was concluding. Matthew Wiggins, the head of Samsung Research America Health Solution Lab, introduced the Galaxy Ring, saying, "We are developing the most powerful and accessible health and wellness product," eliciting cheers from the audience.



This is the first time Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Ring. It is an entirely new wearable device, distinct from the wristwatch-shaped wearable device, the 'Galaxy Watch.' "We are planning to launch the Galaxy Ring within this year," Noh Tae-moon, the president of Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience (MX) Business, said during a press conference held at Signia Hotel by Hilton after the Unpacked event.



"Some consumers find it inconvenient always to wear the Galaxy Watch. To send and analyze essential health information to Samsung Health 24/7, 365 days a year, the Galaxy Watch alone is not enough," Noh said. "I believe the form factor of a ring is essential for completing digital health and Samsung Health. Compared to the Galaxy Watch, it also requires fewer charges and can be used longer."



In the IT industry, there are speculations that Apple is also preparing to launch the 'Apple Ring.' Last year, Apple reportedly registered a patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to a skin contact detection system believed to be associated with Apple Ring functionality.



