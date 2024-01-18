CNN, MSNBC refuse to show Trump’s Iowa speech. January. 18, 2024 07:34. clearlee@donga.com.

There has been a growing controversy since MSNBC and CNN refused to air Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 Iowa Republican Caucus held on Monday or kept his voice turned down. The two news stations argued that the former president bombarded immigrants with disparaging comments and made a false case that the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was a fraud. However, they came under criticism for damaging media impartiality.



Right after the projected winner of the Iowa caucuses started with an anti-immigration message that millions or tens of millions of immigrants are invading the United States, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow interrupted the network’s live coverage.



“There’s a reason we and other news organizations have stopped giving an unfiltered live platform to former President Trump,” said the host. “There is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things…His remarks tonight will not air here live.” She went on to say that it is not an ill-intentioned decision nor one that the network relishes, emphasizing that it is deliberately revisited.



Similarly, CNN host Jake Tapper interrupted Trump’s Iowa speech. With it airing live but the winner’s voice hardly audible, the host made a critical remark that the former president reiterated his argument against immigration policy.



Considered consistent liberals, the two TV networks used to be at odds with Trump during his presidency. For example, former President Trump kept CNN’s White House correspondent from asking questions or blocked his entry as CNN became an eyesore to the president.



Not only these liberal TV stations but also Fox News, a conservative news channel, interrupted Trump’s speech when he made election denial claims in an Iowa speech last December. Fox News host then explained that his remarks were loaded with many lies, making it clear that the 2020 presidential election was not rigged nor stolen.



한국어