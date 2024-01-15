LG begins operation of EV charger plant in US. January. 15, 2024 07:46. will@donga.com.

LG Electronics has begun operating a plant for electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations to enter the North American market. The EV charger business is one of the new focus areas of the South Korean company, which is expanding its B2B business.



LG Electronics announced on Sunday that it began the operation of an EV charger plant located in Fort Worth, Texas. The 5,500-square-meter facility can produce over 10,000 chargers per year. Beginning with the production of 11kW slow chargers, 175kW fast chargers, and 350kW super-fast chargers will be produced this year.



The U.S. government plans to increase the number of EVs from 102,000 units in early 2022 to 500,000 units by 2030. According to the Inflation Reduction Act, subsidies are provided to EV chargers that use U.S.-produced steel, have over 55 percent of their parts made in the U.S., and completed their assembly in the U.S. LG Electronics and SK Signet built EV charger plants in the U.S. and began production.



한국어