North Korea redeploys landmine near Gyeongui Line. January. 05, 2024 08:13. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

In a troubling development, North Korea has reportedly buried a significant number of landmines in the vicinity of the Gyeongui Line railroad and nearby guard posts, marking a stark departure from 2002 when North Korea had previously removed all landmines in the area. The removal took place in 2000, following the June 15 Inter-Korean summit, as part of an effort to reopen the Gyeongui Line railroad, the symbol of economic cooperation and the cornerstone of unification between the South and North. Fast forward to the present, and North Korea’s decision to bury landmines near this rail connection raises concerns about its intentions to sever ties with the South and heighten military tensions.



According to a government source in South Korea, military surveillance assets have detected North Korean soldiers burying landmines near the Gyeongui Line railroad since early December. The affected guard posts near the Gyeongui Line railroad are among the eleven guard posts within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that North Korea initiated rebuilding efforts on since November 2023. This rebuilding followed North Korea’s announcement to abandon the September 19 Inter-Korean military agreement.



The government source emphasized that the landmines were concentrated around the guard post adjacent to the Gyeongui Line railroad. This strategic placement suggests North Korea’s intent to fortify guard posts or impede potential defections through the rail connection. “It seems that North Korea has signaled its intention to push the ties with the South to an irreversible state,” the source expressed concern.



