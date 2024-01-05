Chicken, ramen, and kimchi surveyed as foreigners’ favorite food. January. 05, 2024 08:13. kalssam35@donga.com.

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korean Food Promotion Institute revealed that the most popular Korean foods among foreigners are chicken, ramen, and kimchi. Six out of 10 foreigners also responded that they are 'well acquainted' with Korean cuisine.



On Thursday, the results of the 'Overseas Korean Food Consumer Survey' targeting locals residing in 18 major cities abroad, including Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, and New York, were announced.



According to the survey, Korean-style chicken (29.4%) was the most frequently consumed Korean food by foreigners in the past year, followed by kimchi (28.6%) and Korean ramen (26.9%). In terms of preference, Korean-style chicken (16.5%), ramen (11.1%), and kimchi (9.8%) were the top choices.



The proportion of respondents claiming to be 'well acquainted' with Korean cuisine increased by 2.4 percentage points from the previous year, reaching 60.0%. The awareness of Korean cuisine has increased yearly since starting at 54.6% in 2019. Satisfaction with Korean cuisine is also high, standing at 92.5% and surpassing the 90% mark for the past five years.



When asked about the food that comes to mind when they hear 'Korean cuisine,' kimchi (40.2%) ranked first, followed by bibimbap (23.6%), Korean-style chicken (16.2%), bulgogi (13.3%), and grilled meat (12.0%). The perception associated with Korean cuisine includes qualities like 'flavorful,' 'reasonably priced,' and 'popular,' according to the survey.



