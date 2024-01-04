Yoon says terrorism is the enemy of liberal democracy. January. 04, 2024 07:59. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday condemned the stabbing attack on the main opposition Democratic Party's leader, Lee Jae-myung, as a harmful act on the victim, a suppression of human freedom, and an enemy of everyone who pursues a liberal society. Defining the recent stabbing of Lee as a terrorist act, he seemingly ordered firm action.



President Yoon made an opening statement at a New Year meeting held at Yeongbingwan, the guest hall of Cheong Wa Dae, on Wednesday morning, saying, "Lee was supposed to join us today. I am sorry that he is in hospital following the heinous attack.” The president sent his best wishes to him while recovering from surgery. "We should work together to console the victim and stay firm against such incidents.” It was reportedly as Han Oh-seop, presidential secretary for state affairs monitoring, on Tuesday reported a plan to visit Lee, President Yoon asked him to send his best wishes to Lee so that he can make a quick recovery.



"We are the party which strongly condemns any kind of violence and stands for victims regardless of political backgrounds,” the People Power Party's Emergency Committee Chairman Han Dong-hoon said on Wednesday, wishing Lee a quick recovery. President Yoon met up with Chairman Han in official settings for the first time since the latter took the helm of the party. Back in 2019, the former served as the Attorney General, and the latter was the chief prosecutor in charge of anti-corruption and violent acts. On Wednesday, they attended the same official event on behalf of the administration and the ruling party.



