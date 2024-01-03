Stabbing of opposition leader exposes political hatred terrorism. January. 03, 2024 08:05. .

Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed during his 2024 kick-off visit to the proposed site for a new airport in Gadeok Island, Busan. A man, donning a blue paper crown with "I am Lee Jae-myung" written on it, approached Lee under the pretense of seeking an autograph but unexpectedly stabbed him in the neck. Prompt first aid was administered at the scene, and Lee was subsequently transferred to the Seoul National University Medical Center for further treatment. Fortunately, he is reported to be not in critical condition.



While this marks the first instance of an incumbent opposition leader being attacked, the incident underscores that Korea is not immune to political terrorism. In 2006, Park Geun-hye, the leader of the ruling party at the time, faced a razor blade attack to her face during a campaign supporting the party's Seoul Mayor candidate Oh Se-hoon, which left her a significant 10-cm-long scar. In 2022, Song Young-gil, then the Democratic Party leader, endured a blunt-force attack while on the presidential campaign trail for Lee Jae-myung. Incidents such as bare-hand punches and egg throwing have become even more frequent. These acts undeniably pose a serious threat to democratic politics.



The reported assailant is a resident in his 60s from South Chungcheong Province, though his motives for the crime are yet to be confirmed. It is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation to verify both the motives and any potential mastermind behind the attack, ensuring severe punishment. Of course, caution is advised against making hasty predictions during this process. In the past, Park's attacker, as anticipated, opposed the ruling party, while Song's assailant was a far-left YouTuber advocating for the end-of-war declaration on the Korean Peninsula. Neither had any identified mastermind operating behind the scenes.



The presence of a mastermind behind the attack on Lee would constitute a profoundly severe and troubling situation. However, even in the absence of one, the gravity remains unchanged as the incident highlights the uncontrolled proliferation of hatred in our society. With the influence of bottom-up grassroots politics growing in Korea, the political divide is evolving beyond mere confrontation, frequently escalating into intense animosity. Unfortunately, a considerable number of politicians today appear to overlook the crucial political task of bridging divides and fostering integration. Instead of persuading their zealous supporters, they often fuel and cater to hatred, exacerbating the existing divisions.



No matter how pointed messages are exchanged at other times, sharing well-wishing remarks at the start of the year is common. However, President Yoon Suk Yeol and opposition party leader Lee engaged in heated rhetoric in their new-year speeches. President Yoon pledged to destroy self-serving and ideological cartels resembling gangs, while Lee asserted that killing people with harmful ruling is as sinful as killing them with a sword. The intensity of political confrontation is likely to escalate as the general election approaches. This new-year terrorism incident should prompt a reevaluation of the politics of hatred for which both ruling and opposition parties share responsibility.



