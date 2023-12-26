Japanese’s new documents confirm‎ the Kanto Massacre. December. 26, 2023 08:04. sanghun@donga.com.

Recent claims have emerged regarding the discovery of Japanese official documents that substantiate the massacre of Koreans by Japanese citizens following the Kanto earthquake, a catastrophe that struck Tokyo and surrounding areas a century ago.



As reported by the Korean Historical Archive in Japan, an institution founded by the Korean Residents Union in Japan (Mindan) and other Korean community groups on Monday, former Asahi Shimbun journalist Nobuyuki Watanabe uncovered a document named 'Kanto Regional Earthquake-Related Work Report' in the Defense Research Institute's archives at Japan's Ministry of Defense. This pivotal document, detailing the killing of approximately 40 Koreans by Japanese nationals immediately after the Kanto earthquake, was authored by the 'Kumagaya Regimental Headquarters,' responsible for military and veterans' affairs in the western part of Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo. It was submitted to the Army Ministry in December 1923.



This document reveals that around 40 of the 200 Koreans being escorted to the police station were murdered on Sept. 4, 1923, three days after the Kanto earthquake. The report by the regimental headquarters notes, 'Of the 200 individuals, 110 received police protection and escort, but around 40, unable to be moved during the day, fell victim to a murderous mob. Due to insufficient police strength and a sudden surge in mob psychology, a tragic event unfolded instantly.'



Furthermore, the regimental headquarters labeled this event as the 'Seonin (a word derogatory towards Koreans). Korean massacre' and an 'illegal act.' They also noted the necessity of refraining from transporting Koreans at night to prevent further fatalities."



