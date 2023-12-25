40-year-old Samsung refrigerator donated to Samsung museum. December. 25, 2023 08:11. bjk@donga.com.

A multi-purpose Samsung refrigerator used by a family for 40 years has been donated to a Samsung Innovation Museum.



According to Samsung Electronics on Sunday, a Samsung multi-purpose 5S refrigerator made in 1985 was donated by Lee Sook-hee. The refrigerator is an energy-efficient model that has a temperature controller installed, which allows the user to switch the freezer section to the refrigerator section or turn off the refrigerator section only as necessary.



The model resembles Samsung’s latest model, “Bespoke,” in that it allows users to pick the desired color and function of their choice. It also features a multi pantry and customized storage to maintain food freshness.



The refrigerator had been purchased by Lee’s parents in 1986 when they married. A film production company wanted to purchase the product as a prop, but the family decided donation would be a better way to cherish their memories.



“The multi-purpose 5S refrigerator was a first-generation Bespoke model that allowed users to use freezers as refrigerators. It had been a best seller at that time,” recalled Seo Kook-jeong, a technology consultant of refrigerators since joining Samsung in 1991.



한국어