Former PMs show concerns about Democratic Party's leadership. December. 25, 2023 08:10.

Former Prime Ministers Chung Sye-kyun and Kim Bu-gyeom convened on Sunday, engaging in a discourse that reflected mutual discontent with the Democratic Party’s strategy for the upcoming 2024 general election and the electoral reform initiatives led by Lee Jae-myung. With former Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon, who has outlined plans to establish a new political party, having urged Lee Jae-myung to resign and advocated for a transition to an emergency leadership system, two former prime ministers from the former Moon Jae-in administration voiced condemnation against Lee. Speculation within the Democratic Party suggests that these three former prime ministers may form a coalition to oppose Representative Lee.



The former prime ministers convened in a morning meeting on Sunday, where they expressed a shared understanding of the imperative need to implement measures for the unification and rejuvenation of the party. This awareness stems from the People Power Party’s endeavors to bring innovation to their party through an emergency leadership system headed by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.



Additionally, they voiced apprehension regarding the potential division of the party resulting from perceived unjust nominations. This concern arose in light of recent decisions within the party, deeming individuals without affiliations to Lee Jae-myung ineligible to run in constituencies currently held by pro-Lee politicians. One participant in the morning meeting interpreted this as the former prime ministers’ stance that non-Lee affiliated politicians should be allowed to participate in primary elections, unless substantial deficiencies exist. Former Prime Ministers Chung and Kim also criticized the Democratic Party’s focus on reinstating the mixed-member proportional representation system, labeling it a breach of promises made to the Korean people.



While the two former prime ministers expressed reservations about the formation of a new party by the former chairman, they reportedly concurred with Lee Nak-yon’s assertion that the current Democratic Party leadership, under the patronizing leadership of Lee Jae-myung, requires a transformation. Allegedly, pro-Lee affiliations mocked the former chairman, coaxing him to exit the party, a development that the former prime ministers found displeasing.



Affiliates of Lee Jae-myung are reportedly vigilant about the potential formation of a coalition among the three former prime ministers. An informed source noted that Chung and Kim are likely to be aware that disputes over nominations alone do not justify demanding Mr. Lee’s resignation. During his meeting with Lee Jae-myung on Thursday, it is anticipated that Former Prime Minister Chung will not vehemently oppose him but will likely encourage dialogue with non-Lee affiliated politicians or the former chairman, Lee Nak-yon. Lee Jae-myung is also scheduled to meet with former President Moon Jae-in as part of his broader efforts to foster unity within the party.



