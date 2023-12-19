Controversy in consecutive cabinet reshuffles ahead of general elections. December. 19, 2023 08:41. eunji@donga.com.

In anticipation of the general elections scheduled for April next year, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is undergoing a series of replacements among ministers of key ministries and presidential staff. Four years ago, during the Moon Jae-in administration, many State Council members and Blue House officials vacated their seats to participate in the 2020 general elections. Consequently, there are criticisms questioning whether critical positions in state administration are being transformed into opportunities that enhance individuals' value, along with concerns that elections may lead to disruptions in state administration.



According to reports in the political sphere on Monday, within the Yoon administration, which currently consists of 19 ministers, a total of 10 have already been replaced due to their candidacy in the upcoming general elections or are under discussion for a potential cabinet reshuffle. President Yoon initiated a cabinet reshuffle on Dec. 4 in preparation for the general election, replacing ministers in six ministries. On Sunday, Ahn Deok-geun, the head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, was appointed as the new Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, succeeding Bang Moon-gyu. Minister Bang assumed office on September 20 of this year but was replaced in three months. It is reported that Minister Bang intends to run for a seat in Suwon City, Gyeonggi Province, in next year's general elections. Notably, at least 26 staff members, including Kang Seung-gyu, former Senior Secretary to the President for Civil Society, and Kim Eun-hye, former Senior Secretary to the President for Public Relations, have recently left the President's Office to participate in the upcoming general elections.



The situation mirrored that of the Moon Jae-in administration. Leading up to the 21st general elections held in April 2020, a total of seven ministers from 18 ministries, including former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon, tendered their resignations. Among the Blue House staff, 47 individuals, Rep. Yoon Young-chan, who served as senior secretary for public communication, and Rep. Han Byeong-do, who served as senior secretary for political affairs, entered the electoral race. Former lawmaker Choi Kang-wook, who recently lost his seat in the National Assembly, stepped down as secretary for public service discipline at the Blue House a month before the general elections to pursue candidacy as a proportional representative.



"It has been a considerable duration since the roles of presidential secretaries and administrators have essentially transformed into opportunities for establishing 'election qualifications.' Politicians, rather than career bureaucrats, are now occupying these positions," said Jin Jae-gu, a professor of public administration at Cheongju University and former president of the Korean Society of Personnel Management. "If there is a mass resignation prior to the general election, it is unavoidable that a void will be generated in the conduct of state affairs."



