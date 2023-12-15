S. Korea should prepare for U.S.-N. Korea potential developments. December. 15, 2023 08:09. .

It has been suggested that former U.S. President Donald Trump is contemplating a strategic move involving the easing of sanctions on North Korea in exchange for a commitment to halt the development of new nuclear weapons, should he be re-elected. While Trump dismisses this as a “made-up story,” his previous engagements with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and discussions around denuclearization indicate a potential inclination toward revisiting negotiations.



The freeze-for-relief concept is not a mere slip of the tongue, as Trump had engaged in three meetings with Kim Jong Un during his tenure, with the Hanoi summit focusing on dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear facility in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump’s recent statement, asserting that he would have struck a nuclear deal if re-elected, hints at a possible future attempt at a similar agreement with North Korea.



This potential deal is a topic of discussion in various circles in Washington. Security experts, acknowledging the slim chances of North Korea completely abandoning its nuclear arsenal, emphasize the need to prevent the situation from escalating further. Continued confrontation could strain relationships between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and North Korea, potentially pushing North Korea closer to China and Russia. However, a deal that practically allows North Korea to retain its nuclear weapons may prompt South Korea to consider developing its own, risking a breakdown in the alliance.



There is also concern about North Korea leveraging its nuclear capabilities to influence the U.S. presidential election, as seen in Kim Jong Un’s past tactics. The South Korean government, led by President Yoon Suk Yeol, should be prepared for potential developments. This includes strategic personnel reshuffles to ensure diplomatic and security leaders are adept at handling both alliance reinforcement and the dynamics of the U.S. presidential election in 2024.



