Gov’t announces support plan for mental health. November. 30, 2023 08:01. ksy@donga.com.

The government will launch an innovative plan to promote mental health for the nation that aims to tailor individual mental health to different life stages.



According to Dong-A Ilbo reports on Wednesday, it has been confirmed that President Yoon Suk Yeol will announce a public plan to innovate the management of mental health by life stage. It was the first time for the government to develop a government-wide plan for mental health management, which the Ministry of Public Health and Welfare has operated.



Based on the new plan, the government will provide a plan that supports mental health in different life stages: adolescence (study), young adulthood (work, childbirth, childcare), middle age (retirement), and elder years (retirement). The government will provide customized management for people experiencing mental health difficulties at each stage of life.



The government aims to provide a comprehensive framework that shifts focus from ‘treatment’ to ‘prevention/ early detection → treatment → rehabilitation/recovery to daily life.’ The plan will also include plans to strengthen monitoring of patients with severe mental illness who give up treatment, see conditions deteriorate, and even commit violent crimes. “The reform will transform the overall mental health care system,” said an official at the presidential office.



Reportedly, representatives from the medical community, mental illness patients and family groups, etc., in addition to government officials, will also attend the event for the announcement of the plan. There will be a testimony by a young man sharing his experience suffering from mental illness as a teenager. “There will be an announcement sharing message and vision towards stronger health management,” said a government official.



한국어