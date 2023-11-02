A Netflix series illuminates mental health struggles with compassion. November. 02, 2023 08:52. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

In the midst of a dark and unsettling night at a mental hospital, a patient throws a question. “Will I ever have a morning?” To this plea for hope, a head nurse responds, “How can there be only nights? The morning will come soon.”



“Daily Dose of Sunshine,” set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, delves into the life of a dedicated nurse dispatched to a psychiatric hospital and her encounters with patients bearing the weight of broken hearts. This compelling TV series draws its inspiration from a Naver webtoon of the same title.



At the production presentation held on Wednesday in Seoul, Director Lee Jae-gyu expressed his empathy for the struggles of individuals in modern society, estimating that at least half of the population grapples with mental health issues. “I hope this show provides an opportunity for people to reflect on the origins of their afflictions and how they can find solace,” Mr. Lee shared. With a track record that includes directing acclaimed dramas such as “Damo” (2003) and “Beethoven Virus” (2008), as well as the film “Intimate Strangers” (2018), Mr. Lee’s experience in crafting compelling narratives is evident. However, this latest work is particularly significant, even for the seasoned director.



The series portrays characters coping with various mental illnesses, such as panic disorder, bipolar disorder, and social phobia—conditions that are increasingly prevalent in our fast-paced modern world. Through its characters, “Daily Dose of Sunshine” conveys that these symptoms are not isolated challenges but are often exacerbated by external factors and environments. The series underscores that genuine care and attention can lead to healing. “Expect both tears and laughter from the viewers. I shed tears, and Bo-yeong handed me tissues,” Mr. Lee confessed. To create a sense of lightness and comfort, the show’s setting is adorned with bright, cheerful colors such as pink and orange.



Park Bo-yeong takes the lead as Da-eun, a compassionate nurse. The actress has dedicated 10 years to community service at a pediatric ICU, forging close connections with nurses. “I believe that anyone suffering from mental illnesses should seek help. Our show can serve as a guiding light for those in need, and I hope it dispels the stigmas often associated with mental hospitals,” Ms. Park expressed. Actress Lee Jeong-eun plays Hyo-shin, the head nurse of the hospital, who serves as the anchor of the institution. “I experienced camera shyness,” Ms. Lee said. "Being part of a series that addresses mental health is an honor."



