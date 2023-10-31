Pro-Palestinian protesters storm in a Russian airport. October. 31, 2023 09:49. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

In Russia, a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcefully entered the airport and converged around an arriving passenger plane from Israel. Their actions escalated into a riot, with protesters declaring, "We are targeting Israelis." This surge in anti-Israel sentiment comes amid the Israeli military's engagement in a ground offensive within the Gaza Strip, leading to a heightened atmosphere of protest.



According to a report from the Associated Press, on Sunday afternoon (local time), hundreds of individuals carrying Palestinian flags forcefully breached the entrance of Makhachkala Airport in the Republic of Dagestan, located in southwestern Russia, upon receiving news of an Israeli passenger plane landing. They stormed the arrivals hall and the airport runway in a troubling turn of events. A video shared on social media depicted dozens of people running onto the runway without authorization, encircling a Red Wings plane from Russia that had recently arrived from Israel. In an intense display, they brandished Palestinian flags while shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is great) in Arabic. Furthermore, some individuals shook vehicles parked in the vicinity, and there were reports of random searches for Israelis at the baggage claim area and security checkpoints within the arrivals hall.



Their rampage stopped only after police were dispatched after receiving a report from the airport. The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Dagestan said that more than 20 people, including police officers and civilians, were injured in the riot, two of whom were in critical condition. The regional aviation authority announced that Makhachkala Airport operations will be suspended until next Tuesday.



Pro-Palestinian demonstrations, along with expressions of criticism towards Israel, have persistently taken place in various regions across the globe. According to Reuters, protests advocating for a ceasefire in the conflict within the Middle East transpired in multiple international cities, including London, Marseille, Copenhagen, and Rome on Tuesday. In Wellington, New Zealand, around 1,000 citizens, displaying Palestinian flags and signs bearing the message "Free Palestine," embarked on a march toward the National Assembly to voice their support.



Additionally, there is a mounting concern that these protests may fuel instances of anti-Semitism. The Guardian highlighted a warning by Michael O'Flaherty, the European Union's Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, on Monday, who cautioned, "Anti-Semitism is a deeply ingrained form of racism."



