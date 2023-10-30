In Yo-han’s innovation demand creates a stir. October. 30, 2023 08:16. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

Internal turmoil persists within the party following a statement by In Yo-han, chairman of the People Power Party’s Innovation Committee. He urged senior Yeongnam lawmakers to contest elections in challenging areas within the metropolitan region, asserting that “the party has become a mere appendage to the Nakdong River.” With just five months until the upcoming general election, public demand for reform is mounting within the ruling party. While some criticize this move as an endeavor to eliminate certain members, others advocate it as “the initial stride towards enhancing the political party framework in the metropolitan area.”



On Sunday, a senior lawmaker from Yeongnam expressed skepticism, saying, “Success for candidates from the Yeongnam area in the Seoul metropolitan region isn’t assured, considering past unsuccessful attempts. Chairman In speaks of sacrifice while transforming the party into a group gathered for a private purpose, how can one follow along?” Another senior member from the Yeongnam region contested this view, asserting, “Frankly, there isn't anyone among the Yeongnam members who is well-prepared for the competitiveness in the metropolitan area. Running in challenging areas may lead to swift elimination.”



This constitutes a backlash against Chairman In’s push for running in challenging electoral districts. “Notable figures from Yeongnam should step into the demanding precincts of Seoul to assist during tough times,” Chairman In said in an interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on Friday. Senior lawmakers from Yeongnam perceive Chairman In as orchestrating a scenario where he pushes senior lawmakers.



Conversely, many support Chairman In. “This strategic move aligns with the vision to enhance the party’s overall structure, ultimately shaping it into a political entity with a metropolitan focus,” a member of the Supreme Council of the People Power Party remarked. “Historically, there’s been an approximate 40% turnover in personnel during general elections.” An official from the Innovation Committee further explained that the objective is to establish fundamental guidelines, particularly in areas that demand sacrifice within the party, adding that if members of the Innovation Committee share Chairman In’s perspectives, this can evolve into a guiding nomination principle.”



On Sunday, Chairman In participated in the rally commemorating the first anniversary of the Itaewon disaster and plans to advance his ‘integration’ initiative by visiting the Gwangju National May 18 Cemetery on Monday morning.



