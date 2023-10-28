US wages precision strikes on two IRGC facilities in Syria. October. 28, 2023 08:44. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

The United States conducted precise airstrikes on two facilities belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and affiliated groups in eastern Syria in the early morning of Friday (local time). This operation was a response to previous attacks on U.S. military bases in Syria and Iraq by local militants.



"This targeted self-defense operation was undertaken solely to protect and defend Americans in Iraq and Syria," U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement on that day. "If attacks by Iranian proxies against U.S. troops persist, we are prepared to take further actions necessary to ensure the safety of our people."



According to Secretary Lloyd, it was an independent and separate attack from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. This statement appears to serve as a clear message, signaling its opposition to Iran's alleged attempts to influence the Middle East conflict by manipulating Islamic militants in Syria and Iraq.



The Associated Press quoted a senior U.S. official as saying, "(In today’s attack) two F-16 fighter jets struck the arsenal of the IRGC and related cells in Bukamal, Syria."



As per the U.S. Department of Defense, there have been a total of 16 drone and rocket attacks by local militants on U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria within the past 10 days, resulting in injuries to 20 U.S. service personnel. In response to these incidents, President Biden sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a press conference following the U.S.-Australia summit on Wednesday, stating, "If the attacks on U.S. troops persist, we will retaliate, so you’d better prepare for the consequences."



