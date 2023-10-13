Israeli PM condemns Hamas for burning people alive. October. 13, 2023 08:35. ep@donga.com/.

With reports of Palestinian armed group Hamas mass-killing civilians while invading into Israel leaving the rest of the world appalled, both parties are fighting fiercely in the media warfare.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address on Wednesday (local time) that Hamas militants beheaded Israeli troops, raped women, shot children in the head and burned people alive. He threatened to kill Hamas invaders. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that babies and toddlers were found beheaded in Kibbutz Kfar Aza near the border of the Gaza Strip and Israel according to CNN reports. This residential area is reported to have been shockingly devastated by the invaders with at least 40 babies dead.



After U.S. President Joe Biden claimed at a meeting with Jewish leaders at the White House on Wednesday that he could not even imagine seeing horrendous pictures of terrorists beheading children, news that Hamas has allegedly butchered civilians spread like a wildfire. However, the White House later explained that the president’s remarks were merely based on the claims by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s spokesperson and Israeli media reports, adding that he did not see relevant pictures in person.



Hamas denied the allegations in a statement, clarifying that Western World media distributed groundless reports that its troops beheaded children and sexually assaulted women. The militant organization denounced it as a deceptive attempt to manipulate and conceal massacres and criminal acts that have been committed by Israel.



