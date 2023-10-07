Samsung releases next-generation flagship mobile processor. October. 07, 2023 08:09. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has introduced its latest Exynos 2400 processor, set to be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup. This cutting-edge processor boasts a remarkable 15-fold increase in AI performance compared to its predecessor, the Exynos 2200, and effectively addresses heating issues. This marks a significant stride for Samsung's flagship smartphones, as the Exynos 2400 is poised to replace Qualcomm chips.



During its inaugural Samsung System LSI Tech Day 2023 event at its Device Solutions America office in San Jose, California on Thursday, Samsung Electronics unveiled its next-generation flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2400. This powerful processor features a GPU from the U.S. logic chip producer AMD. Samsung proudly asserts that the Exynos 2400 offers a remarkable 1.7 times faster CPU performance and an astonishing 14.7 times faster AI processing capability than its predecessor, the Exynos 2200.



The IT industry anticipates that the processor will be integrated into the upcoming Galaxy S24 line in the first half of next year. As there was a heating issue with the Galaxy S22 line last year, flagship models, including the S23 line this year, used Qualcomm's Snapdragon. If the Exynos 2400 is indeed incorporated into the series, Samsung is once again attempting to employ its own chip in two years.



한국어