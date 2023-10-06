Over 11,000 people to enjoy autumn and run through the city center. October. 06, 2023 08:52. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The 2023 Seoul Marathon, jointly organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Dong-A Ilbo, is set to take place in downtown Seoul at 8 a.m. on Sunday.



Approximately 11,000 marathon enthusiasts are set to participate in the autumn marathon festival, with options for both a half marathon and an 11-kilometer course. The race will commence from Sejongdaero, in front of Cheonggye Plaza, taking runners through iconic landmarks of Seoul such as Cheong Wa Dae, Gwanghwamun, and Sungnyemun. The half marathon route will encompass Cheonggyecheon, while the 11-kilometer course will follow part of Cheonggyecheon before concluding at Mugyoro adjacent to Seoul Plaza. This year, the 10-kilometer course has been extended to an 11-kilometer distance compared to the previous year.



This year's Seoul Marathon has a notable feature with approximately 3,300 female participants, marking a significant increase of over 30% compared to last year. Notably, 70% of these participants are in their 20s and 30s, highlighting the growing number of young women who are enthusiastic about running.



The Seoul Marathon is a beloved competition that attracts participants of all ages, ranging from teenagers to individuals in their 70s. The event is known for its flat course with minimal hills. In this year's marathon, the participants span a wide age range, from the oldest contestant, Ko Jae-deok (79), to the youngest, Lee So-yul (9), making it a race encompassing over 70 years of the age difference.



To prevent congestion, the competition organizing committee has designated separate storage areas for each course. Participants in the half course are required to leave all their belongings at the storage area located in front of the Korea Press Center near Seoul City Hall by 7:30 a.m. before proceeding to the starting line. On the other hand, participants in the 11-kilometer course should utilize the luggage storage area at Seoul Plaza, which is situated in front of City Hall.



