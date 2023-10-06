Half of Republican supporters oppose US intervention to defend Korea. October. 06, 2023 08:52. weappon@donga.com.

More than half of the Republican Party's supporters in the United States oppose deploying U.S. troops to defend South Korea in the event of a North Korean invasion, according to a recent survey. As the 2024 presidential election approaches and the influence of former President Donald Trump continues to propagate isolationism and "America First" sentiments, the prevailing sentiment within the United States to defend allied nations including South Korea appears to be weakening. However, key foreign policy advisors of former President Trump emphasized the need for continued security cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, citing principles such as the "Camp David Agreement."



● ‘America First’ sentiments fuel opposition to defending allies including South Korea



According to a survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs (CCGA) between September 7 and 18, 3,242 American adults were polled, and the results showed that 50% of respondents believed that U.S. troops should defend South Korea if North Korea were to invade. This marks a decline from 63% in a similar survey conducted in 2021 and 55% in the previous year. Meanwhile, 49% of respondents opposed the idea of the U.S. military defending South Korea. Support for the presence of U.S. troops in South Korea also dropped significantly from 77% in 2022 to 63% this year.



● ‘Camp David Agreement Owes Its Continuation to Trump’



Concerns are rising that the increasing isolationist tendencies within the United States could ignite risks for the alliance, such as regression of the tripartite alliance commitments among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan, and reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, especially if former President Trump secures victory in the 2024 presidential election. However, some Trump administration officials have countered these concerns.



Robert O'Brien, who served as the National Security Advisor in the Trump administration, acknowledged the concerns about the United States becoming more isolationist, stating, "We are aware of the concern that the United States is becoming increasingly isolationist." Nonetheless, he added that the United States' greatest strength lies in having true allied nations.



