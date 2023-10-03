N. Korea enshrines nuclear enhancement in constitution. October. 03, 2023 08:28. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

North Korea’s state-owned Korean Central News Agency reported that the issue of "constitutionalizing the policy of strengthening nuclear power" was adopted with full support at the Supreme People’s Assembly held Tuesday and Wednesday last week.



Despite its adoption of a "law" in September last year, it is the first time North Korea has specifically revealed its nuclear policy in its constitution, emphasizing its commitment to enhance nuclear development to guarantee the country's right to survival and development as a nuclear power, deter war, and safeguard regional and global peace and stability. This constitutional amendment highlights a significant task to rapidly and massively enhance nuclear power, suggesting the possibility of a seventh nuclear test soon.



Officials from South Korea, the United States, and Japan criticized North Korea’s constitutional amendment, saying the nation openly reveals its nuclear ambitions despite the devastated living conditions of its people. "The only feasible way forward for North Korea is through diplomacy,” the U.S. State Department said.



