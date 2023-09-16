Wasteful controversy surrounding Korean CSAT killer texts. September. 16, 2023 08:08. .

In 21st-century Korea, the CSAT (College Scholastic Ability Test) is the most crucial examination. Six centuries ago, a similar civil service exam existed in Korea's Joseon Dynasty. Just as modern students must excel in the CSAT to secure university admission, our ancestors needed to pass the civil service exam to enter Seonggyungwan (comparable to today's national universities) or attain high-ranking public service positions.



In the early days of the dynasty, debates arose about the examination system's operation. One approach, Ganggyeong, involved intense one-on-one interviews with test-takers, assessing their knowledge of key texts and classics under great pressure. While it aimed to identify individuals with high moral standards, it incurred high costs and the potential for favoritism. The alternative, Jesul, gathered test-takers in one location, soliciting written responses showcasing their logical thinking on a given topic. This method sought individuals with solid writing skills, valuable for drafting official documents, and offered a potentially more transparent scoring process. Ultimately, even the Great King Sejong had to intervene to determine the preferred talent selection method.



The debate extended to the importance of poetics versus Confucian classics. Poetics encompassed writing poems and literature, while Confucian classics focused on vital knowledge for governing. Which was more crucial? Poetics served as a diplomatic tool for Joseon in relations with the Ming Dynasty, with both countries exchanging poems as a form of communication sometimes tantamount to a literary war. In contrast, mastering Confucian classics was vital for the common people. Jeong Yak-yong, a renowned Korean philosopher who wrote the “Admonitions on Governing the People,” emphasized the classics in late Joseon. While it may appear abstract or distant at first glance, the debate was rooted in genuine concerns about the dynasty's future: prioritizing morals or abilities in talent recruitment, survival amidst larger neighbors, and the well-being of ordinary citizens. Ancestors believed education and exams shaped a nation's fate and influenced ordinary lives.



In 2023, Korea urgently requires highly skilled individuals to confront swiftly evolving diplomatic, technological, and economic challenges. We need experts in physics to bolster fundamental science and humanities scholars to address societal issues such as low fertility and an aging population. Yet, we're confronted with a declining youth population, most of whom aspire to become doctors. Given its limited land and resources, it is essential to foster a robust talent pool for Korea's survival. With its core objectives, education must demonstrate strategic planning for the nation's future.



Korea saw a recent controversy regarding the removal of 'killer texts' from CSAT exams. President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a sudden order on June 15, resulting in their exclusion during the September mock CSAT. Some jokingly dubbed it 'Yoon's exam' instead of the September exam.



What have the past three months brought us, creating upheaval in education and involving key players, including the President, the Education Ministry, and the National Tax Service? Super challenging 'killer texts' were replaced with slightly less difficult ones, yet our educational landscape remains unchanged. While President Yoon may be content with their removal, it has led to increased re-takers and may fuel demand for cram schools, which must secretly enjoy the situation. The government’s move has potentially inflated the private education market—contrary to its intent. Unlike its ancestors, the government at present seems disconnected from concerns about national survival and the well-being of ordinary citizens. The unproductive debate on 'killer texts' has bewildered the nation for nearly three months, squandering valuable resources and attention during a time when the school system already grapples with issues such as parental harassment of teachers and teachers' rights.



