Yang Hong-seok joins national basketball team for Asian Games. September. 06, 2023 08:09. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Yang Hong-seok, who secured a silver medal in 3x3 basketball at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, is now aiming for success in 5x5 basketball at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Winning any medal in Hangzhou, be it gold, silver, or bronze, would make him the first athlete in Asian Games history to achieve such dual honors in both 3x3 and 5x5 basketball.



Initially excluded from the national 5x5 basketball team roster for the Hangzhou Asian Games by the Korea Basketball Association, Yang was brought in as a replacement for Moon Seong-gon, who suffered an ankle injury. This swap marked a significant turnaround for the national team.



The Dong-A Ilbo interviewed Yang at LG Champions Park when the news broke. He expressed gratitude for being selected as a national team member, even though he acknowledged that his physical condition was not at its best. Yang was particularly determined to prove himself as he stepped in for Moon.



“In the past, I felt that I hadn’t fully demonstrated my abilities while representing the national team. I assume that people might have seen that as my limit. However, I have regained my form and am now brimming with confidence,” Yang said. “The Asian Games is not only important for basketball players but for all athletes,” Yang said, expressing his commitment to performing at 100% capacity.



Choo Il-seung, the South Korean national team manager known for favoring “tough basketball” with tall forwards, had observed Yang’s improvement during the previous season, citing it as a key factor in his decision to include Yang in the team. Yang is a tall forward and played in the FIBA Asia Cup, led by Mr. Choo in 2022.



“I had been regarded as a promising player since high school and had made the national team during college. However, I had reached a point where I felt stagnant in my professional career while other players continued progressing,” Yang said. “Previous concerns about my knees and ankles have now subsided, and I am actively practicing three-point shots,” Yang said, expressing his determination to make a significant impact this time around.



